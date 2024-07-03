Western Railway's AC Locals See Significant Reduction In Failures Thanks To Innovative Reliability Action Plan |

Mumbai: Western Railway’s Air-conditioned (AC) locals of Mumbai suburban section has become popular with the masses and the number of commuters travelling by AC locals has been increasing day by day. Currently, Western Railway is running 96 AC local services with 7 rakes.

Hence, all efforts are being taken by WR for efficient upkeep & maintenance of these AC EMU locals. To tackle this issue head-on, a team comprising of officers and supervisors of EMU car shed at Mumbai Central, Kandivali and Virar worked under the visionary guidance of Shri. Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a Reliability Action Plan (RAP) has been devised by the team of EMU ( local train )Carshed at Mumbai Central, Kandivali and Virar to address the failures in Air-conditioned rakes. Through rigorous testing and data analysis of all Air-Conditioned EMU rakes, key factors contributing to the failures were identified.

After critical analysis of the failures, they were classified into different heads and sub-heads. Some of the major concerns which were addressed were pertaining to Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU), Traction Motor (TM), Automatic Door Closure (ADC) and BHEL Electrics and Equipment. Due to such diligent analysis, strategic planning and collaborative effort, the failures in AC rakes have significantly reduced.

Abhishek further informed that developing a robust Reliability Action Plan involves post root cause analysis, alongwith with a clear understanding of the challenges ahead. This plan encompassed a multi - dimensional approach aimed at addressing each identified issue systematically and permanently.

Based on the Pareto principle, the failures were plotted in descending order and execution of RAP started from failures having most significant impact on reliability and services. It is pertinent to mention that the results were remarkable and a significant reduction in line failures were witnessed leading to a marked improvement in customer satisfaction. This not only boosted the confidence amongst the employees but also paved the way for future innovation and Reliability Action Plans.

Abhishek stated that the Reliability Action Plan serves as a testament to the power of teamwork, innovation, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity. What had begun as a series of setbacks evolved into a transformative journey of improvement and success as well as an opportunity for learning and growth. Team WR not only overcame the challenges at hand but also emerged stronger and more resilient than ever before.