Attention! Western Railway Extend Trips Of Four Pairs Of Special Train; Check Here To Know More

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 04 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare, with existing halts, timings, compositions, etc.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:-

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 01st July, 2024 has been extended from 08th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024.

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended from 07th July, 2024 to 28th July, 2024.2.

Train No. 09654 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended from 07th July, 2024 to 29th September, 2024.

Train No. 09653 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended from 06th July, 2024 to 28th September, 2024.

Train No. 04712 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended from 04th July, 2024 to 01st August, 2024.

Train No. 04711 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended from 03rd July, 2024 to 31st July, 2024.

Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended from 04th July, 2024 to 26th September, 2024.

Train No. 09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended from 03rd July, 2024 to 25th September, 2024.

The booking of extended trips of Train No. 09622, 09654, 04712 & 09724 will open from 02nd July, 2024 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.