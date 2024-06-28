Attention! Railways Extends 52 Trips Of Mumbai-Rewa And Pune-Jabalpur Special Trains; Check Details Here | Representational Image

Railways will extend the periodicity of special trains running between Mumbai and Rewa & Pune and Jabalpur to clear the extra rush of passengers as under:

CSMT Mumbai-Rewa Specials

02188 CSMT Mumbai - Rewa special notified to run upto 28.06.2024 on every Friday is now extended to run till 27.09.2024 for 13 trips.

02187 Rewa - CSMT Mumbai special notified to run upto 27.06.2024 on every Thursday is now extended to run till 26.09.2024 for 13 trips.

Pune -Jabalpur Specials

02131 Pune-Jabalpur special notified to run upto 01.07.2024 on every Monday is now extended to run till 30.09.2024 for 13 trips.

02132 Jabalpur-Pune special notified to run upto 30.06.2024 on every Sunday is now extended to run till 29.09.2024 for 13 trips.

There will be no change in days of run, timings, composition and halts.

Reservation: Bookings for extended trips of special train No. 02188 & 02131 on special charges will open on 29.06.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.