 Indian Railways Adds Additional Coaches To Mumbai-Kolhapur And Mumbai-Hosapete Express Trains
Indian Railways Adds Additional Coaches To Mumbai-Kolhapur And Mumbai-Hosapete Express Trains

Waiting list passengers of above trains are requested to check the status of their tickets before boarding the train.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Indian Railways Adds Additional Coaches To Mumbai-Kolhapur And Mumbai-Hosapete Express Trains | Representational Image

Railways have decided to attach additional coaches on permanent basis as per details given below:

2 additional Sleeper Class coaches and 1 additional General Second Class coach to Train no 11029/11030 CSMT Mumbai-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Express 

- From Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur with effect from 25.06.2024 

- From CSMT Mumbai with effect from 28.06.2024.

article-image

2 additional Sleeper Class coaches and 1 additional General Second Class coach to Train no 11139/11140 CSMT Mumbai-Hosapete Express 

- From CSMT Mumbai with effect from 26.06.2024 

- From Hosapete with effect from 27.06.2024.

article-image

Revised composition for Train no 11029/11030 & 11139/11140: 

1 First AC, 2 AC-III Tier, 2 AC Chair Car, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 Second Sitting, 4 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard's Brake Vans. (19 Coaches)

Waiting list passengers of above trains are requested to check the status of their tickets before boarding the train.

