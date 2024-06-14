Indian Railways Adds Additional Coaches To Mumbai-Kolhapur And Mumbai-Hosapete Express Trains

Railways have decided to attach additional coaches on permanent basis as per details given below:
2 additional Sleeper Class coaches and 1 additional General Second Class coach to Train no 11029/11030 CSMT Mumbai-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Express
- From Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur with effect from 25.06.2024
- From CSMT Mumbai with effect from 28.06.2024.
2 additional Sleeper Class coaches and 1 additional General Second Class coach to Train no 11139/11140 CSMT Mumbai-Hosapete Express
- From CSMT Mumbai with effect from 26.06.2024
- From Hosapete with effect from 27.06.2024.
Revised composition for Train no 11029/11030 & 11139/11140:
1 First AC, 2 AC-III Tier, 2 AC Chair Car, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 Second Sitting, 4 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard's Brake Vans. (19 Coaches)
Waiting list passengers of above trains are requested to check the status of their tickets before boarding the train.