Mumbai News: Western Railway Installs Panorama Digital Displays On Sides Of Suburban Local Trains

Western Railway has introduced panorama digital display

Mumbai: The Western Railway has successfully installed Panorama Digital Displays on the side panels of Mumbai Suburban Local motor coaches to enhance the commuting experience. These display panels will provide information about destinations, the number of coaches, and the type of trains (Slow and Fast).

Long distance trains already have panorama digital display outside the coaches and the same is now being implemented on Western Railway local trains in Mumbai.

On Wednesday Western Railway shared a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing the Panorama Digital Displays and captioned, "Catching Commuter's Eye...! WR has successfully installed Panorama Digital Display on sides panels of motor coaches of a Mumbai Suburban Local.The display panels are dynamic & will provide passengers with clear, immediate & accurate train service details, such as destination, no. of coaches & whether it's a Slow or Fast Local. This innovative feature will be implemented in other local trains of Mumbai Suburban Section soon."

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, Netizens started reacting to it. Some were praising the achievement of Western Railway while others trolled WR. Umang Shah wrote on X, "Don't waste money on this improve speaker and clarity in voice what the person is saying and don't cancel train in 6-7 pm there are only 2 semifast train for Borivali and 90% that is only getting cancelled please look into this."

Kalpesh Rajyaguru stated, "Not worth. increase the number of virar locals from suburbs like bandra, andheri and borival.Any of the @drmbctofficials travel in btwn 7.30pm-8.15pm from andheri in virar local then you will realise what ispriority. Situation is unable onboard in8.13pm andheri-virar local."

G Chaudhari praised the work and wrote, "Congratulations WR for successfully installing the Panorama Digital Display on the side panels of the motor coaches of a Mumbai Suburban Local. This was much needed, as there were instances when passengers missed the train due to delayed updates of the destination boards."

What is Panorama Digital Display?

Panorama Digital Displays are display boards mainly installed in trains, railway stations, or public places. It helps to provide accurate information related to destination, timing, and much more with the help of display board.