 RJD MP Manoj Jha Raises Concerns Over China’s Role During Operation Sindoor, Seeks Clarity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the commitment to taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, during his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha | X @ANI

Patna: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding bilateral talks with Chinese President XI Xinping ahead of the SCO summit, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Sunday said that there are some matters of concerns about China.

He also raised concerns about China's role during the Operation Sindoor.

"... There are some matters of concern about China. In the briefings of our armed forces and government officials, it has been repeatedly mentioned that during Operation Sindoor, China's role was to stand with whom directly or indirectly, and we have all seen that. I hope that they will convey our concerns about China to them," Jha told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the commitment to taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, during his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

'Two Terrorists Arrested In J&K’s Poonch District; Weapons And Ammunition Recovered,' Say police
He appreciated the progress made on several fronts, including ties and peace, following the border post disengagements. He also spoke about the beginning of the Kailash Mansoravar Yatra and touched upon the beginning of direct flight connectivity between the two countries.

He said that an agreement has been reached on border management between the two countries."Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," PM Modi said.

"An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," the Prime Minister Modi said.

He thanked the Chinese President for the warm welcome and congratulated China for successfully chairing the SCO. "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today".

