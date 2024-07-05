Attention! Western Railway To Run Between Udhna- Malda Town And Udhna- Jayanagar; Check Details Here...

Attention! Western Railway To Run Special Train Between And Nandurbar; Check Details Here | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run two Special Trains on Special Fare between Udhna – Malda Town and Udhna – Jaynagar.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains is as under:

• Train No. 09015/09016 Udhna – Malda Town Special (02 Trips)

Train no. 09015 Udhna – Malda Town Special will depart from Udhna on Friday, 05th July, 2024 at 21.40 hrs and will reach Malda Town at 07.45 hrs, on Monday, 08th July, 2024.

Similarly, Train no. 09016 Malda Town - Udhna Special will depart from Malda Town on Tuesday, 09th July, 2024 at 17.30 hrs and will reach Udhna at 00.30 hrs, on Friday, 12th July, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City,Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Monghyr, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj and Bhadaura station in both directions.This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09091/09092 Udhna - Jaynagar Special [2 Trips] Train No. 09091 Udhna – Jaynagar Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 07th July, 2024 at 21.40 hrs and will reach Jaynagar at 19.00 hrs, on Tuesday, 09th July, 2024. Similarly, Train no. 09092 Jaynagar - Udhna Special will depart from Jaynagar on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 at 17.00 hrs and will reach Udhna at 12.30 hrs, on Friday, 12th July, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City,Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul and Darbhanga station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.The booking for Train Nos. *09015* & *09091* will open from *05th July, 2024* at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in