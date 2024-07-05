 Attention! Western Railway To Run Between Udhna- Malda Town And Udhna- Jayanagar; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAttention! Western Railway To Run Between Udhna- Malda Town And Udhna- Jayanagar; Check Details Here

Attention! Western Railway To Run Between Udhna- Malda Town And Udhna- Jayanagar; Check Details Here

Western Railway has decided to run two Special Trains on Special Fare

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Attention! Western Railway To Run Special Train Between And Nandurbar; Check Details Here | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run two Special Trains on Special Fare between Udhna – Malda Town and Udhna – Jaynagar.           

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains is as under: 

• Train No. 09015/09016 Udhna – Malda Town Special (02 Trips)

Train no. 09015 Udhna – Malda Town Special will depart from Udhna on Friday, 05th July, 2024 at 21.40 hrs and will reach Malda Town at 07.45 hrs, on Monday, 08th July, 2024.

Similarly, Train no. 09016 Malda Town - Udhna Special will depart from Malda Town on Tuesday, 09th July, 2024 at 17.30 hrs and will reach Udhna at 00.30 hrs, on Friday, 12th July, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City,Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur,  Barauni, Begusarai, Monghyr, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj  and Bhadaura station in both directions.This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Read Also
Western Railway Extends Trips Of 5 Pairs Of Special Trains, Including Bandra Terminus–Virangana...
article-image

Train No. 09091/09092 Udhna - Jaynagar Special [2 Trips] Train No. 09091 Udhna – Jaynagar Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 07th July, 2024 at 21.40 hrs and will reach Jaynagar at 19.00 hrs, on Tuesday, 09th July, 2024. Similarly, Train no. 09092 Jaynagar - Udhna Special will depart from Jaynagar   on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 at 17.00 hrs and will reach Udhna at 12.30 hrs, on Friday, 12th July, 2024. 

Enroute this train will halt at Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City,Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul and Darbhanga station in both directions. 

Read Also
Western Railway's AC Locals See Significant Reduction In Failures Thanks To Innovative Reliability...
article-image

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.The booking for Train Nos. *09015* & *09091* will open from *05th July, 2024* at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention! Western Railway To Run Between Udhna- Malda Town And Udhna- Jayanagar; Check Details Here...

Attention! Western Railway To Run Between Udhna- Malda Town And Udhna- Jayanagar; Check Details Here...

West Bengal: Legislative Assembly Speaker To Start Special Assembly Session

West Bengal: Legislative Assembly Speaker To Start Special Assembly Session

Rajasthan: Agriculture Minister And Senior BJP Leader Dr. Kirori Lal Meena Resigns

Rajasthan: Agriculture Minister And Senior BJP Leader Dr. Kirori Lal Meena Resigns

Haryana: Give Account Of Old Poll Promises Before Making New Ones, Hooda Asks Ruling BJP

Haryana: Give Account Of Old Poll Promises Before Making New Ones, Hooda Asks Ruling BJP

Bank Of Baroda Gets Income Tax Notice Of ₹1608 Crore

Bank Of Baroda Gets Income Tax Notice Of ₹1608 Crore