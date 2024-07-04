 Western Railway Extends Trips Of 5 Pairs Of Special Trains, Including Bandra Terminus–Virangana Lakshmibai And Ahmedabad–Agra Cantt Routes
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 05 pairs of Superfast Special Trains on Special Fare, with existing halts, timings, compositions, etc.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:-

1. Train No. 02200 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 06th July, 2024 to 27th July, 2024.

Train No. 02199 Virangana Lakshmibai – Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 04th July, 2024 to 25th July, 2024.

*The Arrival time of Train No. 02199 at Bandra Terminus will be 16.10 hrs, instead of 16.00 hrs with effect from 04th July, 2024.*

2. Train No. 01920 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Tri-Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 05th July, 2024 to 31st July, 2024.

Train No. 01919 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Tri-Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 04th July, 2024 to 30th July, 2024.

3. Train No. 01906 Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 09th July, 2024 to 30th July, 2024.

Train No. 01905 Kanpur Central – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 08th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024.

4. Train No. 04166 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 11th July, 2024 to 01st August, 2024.

Train No. 04165 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 10th July, 2024 to 31st July, 2024.

5. Train No. 04168 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 08th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024.

Train No. 04167 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended from 07th July, 2024 to 28th July, 2024.

The booking of extended trips of Train NOs. 02200, 01920, 01906, 04166 & 04168 will open from 04th July, 2024 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

