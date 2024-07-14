 Good News! Mumbai's Water Stock Increases By 1.51 Lakh Million Litres, Adding 39 Days Of Supply Amid Monsoon Rains
The water stock in the seven lakes was 2.1 lakh million litres on July 7.

Good News! Mumbai's Water Stock Increases By 1.51 Lakh Million Litres, Ensuring Water Supply Amid Monsoon Rains | Photo: Representative Image

The water stock in seven lakes increased by 1.51 lakh million litres over the past week. Initially, the lakes were at 14% capacity last Sunday. Recent heavy rains in the catchment areas over the past few days have contributed significantly, adding enough water to provide an additional 39 days of water supply. However, the current stock of 3.61 lakh million litres is the lowest, while on July 13, 2022, the lakes had 4.12 lakh million litres of water. In 2023, the amount was 8.11 lakh million litres.

The BMC currently supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily to the city. Despite the early arrival of the monsoon, there was minimal rainfall in the catchment areas last month. Due to this, the total water stock in the seven lakes has been depleted by 5%. In response, the civic body has begun utilizing water from the reserve stocks of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes, as allocated by the state government. A 10% water cut has been imposed across the city from June 5.

The water stock in the seven lakes was 2.1 lakh million litres on July 7. Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes located in Thane and Nashik districts since then has significantly increased the water levels. The city requires a total water stock of 14.47 lakh million litres for a year. According to BMC's calculation, each percentage point of water stock equates to three days of supply. With the current stock, the seven lakes now have 93 days of water supply available.

