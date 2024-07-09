 Mumbai Rains: 1.13 Lakh Million Litres Of Water Added To 7 Lakes' Stock In 2 Days Of Heavy Showers In City
The seven lakes that supply water to the city had 5.5% of water stock on June 30. The situation had worsened due to a dry spell in the first week of July. However, the light showers in the catchment area of lakes helped to increase 9% of the water stock in the past one week.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
The Powai lake in Mumbai has overflown due to heavy rains in its catchment area | X

Mumbai: The heavy rainfall in the last two days has added 1.13 lakh million litres of water stock to seven lakes. Current water stocks can quench the thirst of the city by September 30. However, a 10% water cut will remain since the water stock is comparatively less than previous two years.

The seven lakes that supply water to the city had 5.5% of water stock on June 30. The situation had worsened due to a dry spell in the first week of July. However, the light showers in the catchment area of lakes helped to increase 9% of the water stock in the past one week. On Saturday, the lakes had a total stock of 1.57 lakh million litres, which has now increased to 2.71 lakhs till Monday morning.

The BMC was supplying water from the additional reserve stock of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa after the lake level was depleted. "We have stopped drawing water from the reserve stocks and started supplying water from the lakes. The two days of rainfall has added 70 days of water supply," said civic officials. In comparison, the total water stocks stood at 3.12 lakh million litres or 21.57% on July 8, 2023, and 3.57 lakh million litres or 25.94% on the same date in 2022. The seven lakes need to have 14.47 lakh million litres of water by October 1.

article-image

Meanwhile, Powai Lake located in the city started overflowing on Monday as heavy rains lashed the city. The lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, started overflowing at 4.45 pm. However, the water from the lake is not potable and is used only for industrial purposes.

