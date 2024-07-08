Mumbai Heavy Rains Disrupt Suburban Train Services: Latest Operational Updates

Representative image | PTI Photo

Heavy rain of about 300 mm from 00.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs on 08.7.2024 caused water logging at various places on Mumbai Division of Central Railway resulting in disruption of train services.

Updates on Repercussions on Suburban services is as follows:

*Since early morning to 6.30 hrs*:

Fast and Slow services on Main line were running late due to heavy rains and water logging between Bhandup and Nahur

Harbour line services were running normally.

*At 8.30 hrs*:

Due to water logging at various places, train services on Main line Down & Up Fast line between CSMT - Thane were suspended. However, Down & Up slow lines were running.

*At 9.30 hrs*:

Harbour line services were temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati.

*At 10.30 hrs*:

Train Services on Main line Down & Up Fast line between CSMT - Thane restored at a restricted speed. Mail Express trains were also being moved slowly.

*At 11:00 hrs*:

Harbour line services were running between Panvel-Mankhurd and between CSMT/Vadala Road-Goregaon.

At 13:30 hrs*:

Train services on Down and Up Harbour lines between Vadala Road and Mankhurd resumed

All the Mail Express trains which were stranded because of heavy rains and water logging at various locations early morning today have reached their destinations. All the passengers have been provided with the water, food and all assistance required.