 Mumbai: Suburban Rail Services Take A Toll Due To Heavy Rains; Check Details
The local weather department reported persistent heavy rain in Mumbai's suburbs early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. The IMD has also predicted heavy rain across Maharashtra over the next three to four days.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains | Representational image

Mumbai: Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused major disruptions, including waterlogging, long traffic jams and interruptions to local train services on Monday morning. The downpours, which began with heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8.

Repercussions On Suburban Services Due To Heavy Rains

Fast and Slow services on Mainline were running late due to heavy rains and waterlogging between Bhandup and Nahur. Harbour line services were running normally.

article-image

At 8.30 am due to water logging at various places, train services on Mainline Down & Up Fast line between CSMT - Thane were suspended. However, Down & Up slow lines were running. 

At 9.30 am harbour line services were temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati.

At 10.30 am train Services on the Mainline Down & Up Fast line between CSMT and Thane were restored at a restricted speed. Mail Express trains were also being moved slowly.

At 11:00 am: Harbour line services were running between Panvel-Mankhurd and between CSMT/Vadala Road-Goregaon.

The Situation Of Rail Services In Western Suburban Lines

Western Railway suburban services have also running behind the schedule since morning.

Western Railway also shared information in an update, stating, "Despite the heavy downpour, Mumbai Locals in WR's Suburban section are running normally to ensure a safe commute for Mumbaikars. High capacity water pumps are being utilized to drain water, and Railway staff across the section are closely monitoring the situation to keep Mumbai's lifeline running smoothly."

Additonally, due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, according to the BEST Bus Transport.

