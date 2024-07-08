Mumbai Rains: Approach Road To CSMIA T2 Waterlogged, Vehicles Make Way Through Flooded Tunnel; Video Viral

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs on Monday morning, causing major disruptions such as waterlogging, long traffic jams and interruptions to local train services. Amid various reports of waterlogging in various parts of the city, a video has surfaced on the internet showing the approach road to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) Terminal-2 totally submerged in rain water.

#MumbaiRains

Approach road to CSMIA T2 at 4:40 am pic.twitter.com/UfTgM9SyJT — Abhishek Sengar (@01Sengar) July 8, 2024

In the video uploaded on X by user Abhishek Sengar, one can see a cab making its way into the waterlogged tunnel of the approach road of Terminal 2 of CSMIA. One can see another car ahead of it, moving at a slow pace with its wheels submerged in the flood water.

IMD Issues Heavy Rains Alert

The downpours, which began with heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8 and across Maharashtra for the next three to four days.

Early Monday, the local weather department reported persistent heavy rain in Mumbai's suburbs, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded over 300 mm of rainfall in various parts of the city within a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am.

The heavy rains led to the cancellation of some trains, according to Central Railways. The BMC assured that its entire machinery is working in the field to manage the situation and requested Mumbaikars not to believe in rumors. Waterlogging was reported in several areas, including Worli, Buntara Bhavan in Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station, causing significant disruption to suburban train services.

NDRF Teams On Standby

In response to the heavy rains and potential flood-like situations, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across various parts of Maharashtra, including Ghatkopar, Kurla, Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Sindhudurg. Additionally, three NDRF teams are regularly stationed in Andheri and one in Nagpur to provide a timely response in case of emergencies.