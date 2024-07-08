Mumbai Rains: What Is The Prediction For Today? Will You Be Able To Return Home From Office?

A car stuck in water on Mumbai road on July 8, 2024. | X (@ANI)

Heavy rains disrupted Mumbai local train services and waterlogging in many areas paralyzed the road traffic as well. Although local authorities including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and railways are putting out regular updates about situation in the city, many who have managed to reach their offices in the city are worried about their journey home.

It is often seen in Mumbai that if train services are disrupted in morning, the situation worsens tenfold in the afternoon and evening if the rain continues and in case of a high tide. Those managing to reach offices in the morning are often stuck there in the evening, unable to travel home.

What is the situation right now?

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office told Free Press Journal that heavy rainfall is predicted during the day. The department said that waterlogging is possible in city and suburbs and that citizens should take due precautions while venturing out.

The Santacruz station of the IMD has recorded 267 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours while the one in Colaba has recorded 81 mm rainfall.

Train services were disrupted in the morning. At the time of publishing of this story fast train service between Thane and CSMT was suspended but slow trains were being run. However, the service remained disrupted and trains were taking much longer than usual to reach destination.

On Western Railway, trains were running with a delay of 10 minutes.

Harbour line was affected as well. Stations like Panvel were packed with commuters waiting for trains.

Mumbai suburban Panvel station, commuters are waiting for trains. Many trains got cancelled so crowd is swelling. pic.twitter.com/IwTkyJKuKL — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) July 8, 2024

High tide warning

The BMC has said that high tide of 4.40 metres will begin at 1.57 pm. During high tide, the rate of water clearance through the city's drainage system reduces. This means that waterlogged areas may take time to be cleared.

🗓️ ०८ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश अंशत: ढगाळ राहून अधूनमधून मध्यम ते मुसळधार स्वरुपाच्या पावसाच्या सरी कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे



🌊 भरती - दुपारी - ०१:५७ वाजता - ४.४० मीटर



ओहोटी - रात्री - ०८:०३ वाजता - १.६४ मीटर



🌊 भरती -(उद्या - दि.०९.०७.२०२४) मध्यरात्री -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

If the rains continue as they were in the morning, there is a possibility that rainfall, combined with the effect of the high tide may impact public transport in afternoon and in the evening.