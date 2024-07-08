Mumbai University Cancels Exams; BMC Declares Holiday For Schools, Colleges Amidst Red Alert For Heavy Rains | ANI

Mumbai: The city is struggling with heavy rainfall since last night, with local trains disrupted and many roads facing waterlogging. All the schools and colleges in city are closed for the first session as well.

According to an official notice by BMC, Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

MU Exam Cancelled

Due to heavy rainfall, the Mumbai University has also postponed Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) exam which was originally scheduled for today. The exam will now be held on July 13.

The official notice read, "This is to inform you that due to the heavy rains, all the exams of CDOE (formerly IDOL) scheduled on 8th July 2024 in the first half, i.e., from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, have been postponed. The new date for these exams will be 13th July 2024. The time and venue will remain the same."

Schools, colleges shut

Meanwhile, schools and colleges for the first session is shut today because of extreme rainfall alert throughout the day. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area).

#WATCH | Vehicles partially submerged in water as streets in the Chunnabhati area of Mumbai are waterlogged due to heavy rains pic.twitter.com/MHA7MH9aTF — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and the Konkan belt are under an orange alert, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With over 315 mm of rain recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall was experienced in Vikhroli at the Veer Savarkar Marg Municipal School and MCMCR Powai.