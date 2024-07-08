Mumbai Rains: Roads Waterlogged, Trains Services Hit Due To Heavy Showers In City & Suburbs; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused major disruptions, including waterlogging, long traffic jams and interruptions to local train services on Monday morning. The downpours, which began with heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8.

The local weather department reported persistent heavy rain in Mumbai's suburbs early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. The IMD has also predicted heavy rain across Maharashtra over the next three to four days.

#WATCH | Pedestrians and vehicles cross heavily waterlogged streets at King's Circle amid rains in Mumbai



A commuter says, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job." pic.twitter.com/2v16Osb8NZ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

#WATCH | Commuters wade through waterlogged streets at King's Circle in rain-hit Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BKdj5BFvwJ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

BMC Shares Details On Heavy Rainfall

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) updated via social media that Mumbai had recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various locations within a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am. The heavy rains caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas, which disrupted suburban train services.

#WATCH | Heavy waterlogging in the area around Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, following heavy rainfall in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/JSewAUMm7C — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges

In anticipation of further heavy rain, the BMC announced a holiday for the first session for all BMC, government, and private schools and colleges within the Mumbai area. "Heavy rain is also expected today. To avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared. The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," stated the BMC.

🌧️Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.



🏫Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

Commuters who reached stations early in the morning reported that Central line services were running only until Thane on the Down Line. Western Railway commuters experienced waterlogging issues towards Churchgate after Dadar station.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Water accumulated at railway track, following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.



(Visuals from Dadar Area) pic.twitter.com/lXH4qeHh5p — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Railways Share Update On Waterlogging Conditions

Central Railway provided an update at 6:30 am, confirming, "Train Services on the Main line are running. However, due to heavy rains and waterlogging between Bhandup and Nahur, trains are being operated by clamping and padlocking the points. Clamping was completed at 06.45 am. Harbour line services are running normally."

#CRupdate at 6.30 hrs on 08.07.2024.

Train Services on Main line are running, however due to heavy rains and water logging between Bhandup and Nahur trains are being run by clamping and padlocking the points. Clamping completed at 06.45

Harbour line services are running… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2024

Despite heavy downpour, #MumbaiLocals in WR's Suburban section are running normally to ensure a safe commute for Mumbaikars



High capacity water pumps are being utilised to drain water & Railway staff across the section are closely monitoring the situation to keep Mumbai's… pic.twitter.com/5TUppJlxmo — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 8, 2024

Western Railway also shared information in an update, stating, "Despite the heavy downpour, Mumbai Locals in WR's Suburban section are running normally to ensure a safe commute for Mumbaikars. High capacity water pumps are being utilized to drain water, and Railway staff across the section are closely monitoring the situation to keep Mumbai's lifeline running smoothly."

Mumbai | Due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, says BEST Bus Transport. pic.twitter.com/MO8cpwu5YE — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Additonally, due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, according to the BEST Bus Transport.