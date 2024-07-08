Mumbai Rains: Roads Waterlogged, Trains Services Hit Due To Heavy Showers In City & Suburbs; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused major disruptions, including waterlogging, long traffic jams and interruptions to local train services on Monday morning. The downpours, which began with heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8.
The local weather department reported persistent heavy rain in Mumbai's suburbs early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. The IMD has also predicted heavy rain across Maharashtra over the next three to four days.
BMC Shares Details On Heavy Rainfall
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) updated via social media that Mumbai had recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various locations within a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am. The heavy rains caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas, which disrupted suburban train services.
Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges
In anticipation of further heavy rain, the BMC announced a holiday for the first session for all BMC, government, and private schools and colleges within the Mumbai area. "Heavy rain is also expected today. To avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared. The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," stated the BMC.
Commuters who reached stations early in the morning reported that Central line services were running only until Thane on the Down Line. Western Railway commuters experienced waterlogging issues towards Churchgate after Dadar station.
Railways Share Update On Waterlogging Conditions
Central Railway provided an update at 6:30 am, confirming, "Train Services on the Main line are running. However, due to heavy rains and waterlogging between Bhandup and Nahur, trains are being operated by clamping and padlocking the points. Clamping was completed at 06.45 am. Harbour line services are running normally."
Western Railway also shared information in an update, stating, "Despite the heavy downpour, Mumbai Locals in WR's Suburban section are running normally to ensure a safe commute for Mumbaikars. High capacity water pumps are being utilized to drain water, and Railway staff across the section are closely monitoring the situation to keep Mumbai's lifeline running smoothly."
Additonally, due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, according to the BEST Bus Transport.