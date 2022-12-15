e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai's iconic boot house in Hanging Garden shut for public again, authorities deem it 'unsafe' for human occupancy

Mumbai's iconic boot house in Hanging Garden shut for public again, authorities deem it 'unsafe' for human occupancy

Local garden department staff saying that repairs are being undertaken by the hydraulic engineering department.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
The iconic 'boot house' at Hanging Garden | Deven Jadav/Mumbai City
Follow us on

The iconic Old Woman's Shoe has been closed for public yet again with a board that states it is unsafe for human occupancy. Notably, the shoe which is housed in Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill had reopened for public in early 2018 after a five-year-long makeover.

A report in the Times of India quoeted local garden department staff saying that repairs are being undertaken by the hydraulic engineering department.

The iconic shoe is housed in the Hanging Gardens also called Pherozeshah Mehta Gardens which is built on Malabar Hill's summit. The boot house has been primary attraction for the public visiting the garden.

Read Also
Mumbai: Kamala Nehru Park’s new look inspired by nursery rhymes
article-image

Based on nursery rhyme ‘There was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe’, the iconic structure was taken under repairs by the BMC in 2012 when they were renovating adjacent Kamala Nehru Park.

The boot house is the primary draw in the garden where they can climb inside the structure and get an aerial view of the green space.

Kamala Nehru Park renovation plan

The park was redecorated along the theme of nursery rhymes in regional and English languages like Ba Ba Black Sheep, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Macchli Jal Ki Rani Hai and Ye Re Ye Re Pavasa.

Howevver, within few years of renovation the Kamala Nehru Park is again in need of another as many swings, slides and play structures are in a run down condition while the paint from the walls have faded.

See the condition of park here:

Read Also
IN PICS: Mumbai's Kamala Nehru Park shrieks for maintenance from every possible angle
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Maharashtra: 4 electrocuted to death while placing water pump motor in dam backwater in Pune

Maharashtra: 4 electrocuted to death while placing water pump motor in dam backwater in Pune

Mumbai: Big relief to NCP's Ajit Pawar, as I-T department releases 3 properties seized last year

Mumbai: Big relief to NCP's Ajit Pawar, as I-T department releases 3 properties seized last year

Mumbai Police sync to the excitement for comedy drama 'Pitchers' while sharing road safety message

Mumbai Police sync to the excitement for comedy drama 'Pitchers' while sharing road safety message

Belagavi border row: Maharashtra to form ministerial panel soon, says CM EKnath Shinde

Belagavi border row: Maharashtra to form ministerial panel soon, says CM EKnath Shinde