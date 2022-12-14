IN PICS: Mumbai's Kamala Nehru Park shrieks for maintenance from every possible angle

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022

Kamala Nehru Park's broken shade area

Salman Ansari

Empty fountain in the KNP

Salman Ansari

A damaged instructions board at the Park

Salman Ansari

Broken rope in children's play area of the KNP

Salman Ansari

Visible underground pipe in the park inside an open pit

Salman Ansari

Walls of the park have lost their beauty and need to be painted in the KNP

Salman Ansari

Broken swing in the children's play area that might cause injury to children playing in the park

Salman Ansari

A kid playing near the broken swing in the children's play area of KNP

Salman Ansari

Another broken swing whose wooden handle has cracked and is just hanging by. A kid is seen climbing the swing

Salman Ansari