Mumbai's Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Genesys International Secures ₹22 Crore Contract For Digital Twin Mapping Of India's Largest Slum

Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

Indian mapping industry leader Genesys International has been roped in by Adani Group’s Portsmouth Buildcon Pvt Ltd to deploy its digital twin mapping technology for the Dharavi redevelopment project. Valued at Rs 22 crore, the contract sets the deadline for completing the job in nine months. According to company sources, Oyster 3D Maps platform, known for its precision and innovation, will play an important role in the project.

Genesys bagged the Dharavi contract weeks after it tied up with the Survey of India (SoI) for a three-dimensional (3D) digital twin mapping programme in India. The accomplishment makes it the first company to have a public-private agreement with the SoI for such an initiative.

Genesys sets deadline of finishing task within 9 months

Explaining about the advanced technology, Genesys International Chief Managing Director Sajid Malik said that digital twin mapping can map the most challenging areas. The Dharavi project assumes significance as it will be the most complex mapping initiative for the company. “Its a major step for social and financial inclusion because when you map an area you are creating the ability to transform the lives of people,” he remarked.

On mapping unplanned areas like Dharavi, Malik said that the company has done the same kind of work for the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, but this project will be the first of its kind. “We have set a deadline of finishing our task within nine months and should be able to do so if there are no extreme weather events,” Malik added.

In India, Genesys is in the process of creating digital twin mapping of several cities like Jaipur, Ayodhya, Ahmedabad and Surat, with the long-term goal of covering the entire country. Adding feather to its cap, the company has also been asked by the Saudi kingdom to digitally map the holy site of Mecca. It has also launched the new 'India Map Stack' targeting advanced platforms in consumer, logistics, automotive and infrastructure areas.

What is digital twin mapping?

The technology creates a virtual replica of physical assets like buildings, vehicles and machines. It allows businesses to create an identical virtual copy of an asset and monitor its performance, while simulating different conditions. Such data analysis helps to make informed decisions.