Mumbai: BJP & Shinde Sena's Tit-For-Tat Morcha To Matoshree After Thackeray's Rally Against Dharavi Redevelopment |

Mumbai: The BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) combine will organise a morcha to ``Matoshree", the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, in Bandra (East), to protest against the latter's opposition to the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The march will start from 'T' junction in Dharavi and proceed to 'Matoshree', the date of which has not been finalised though. The march is in response to the huge procession, supported by the Congress, which Thackeray led recently to the Adani Group's headquarters in BKC.

Sena UBT Had Negative Attitude To Development Projects: Ashish Shelar

City BJP president Ashish Shelar had recently targeted Thackeray in the legislative assembly for 'stalling' the development of Mumbai. Shelar said the Shiv Sena (UBT) had a negative attitude to development projects.

Thackeray had alleged that the rule which made it mandatory for all builders to buy 40 per cent of their TDR requirement from Adani was against the interest of Mumbai. He has further accused the Shinde government of favouring Adani. However, the Adani Group pointed out that the Dharavi redevelopment project was initiated by Uddhav Thackeray when he was the chief minister of the MVA government.

BJP Says Thackeray Unnecessarily Politicising Redevelopment Issue

The BJP accused the Sena (UBT) of hypocrisy. It said Thackeray was unnecessarily politicising the issue of the redevelopment of Dharavi which was in the best interest of the local residents and the city as a whole. Kiran Pavaskar, spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (Shinde), too slammed Thackeray for opposing the Dharavi project.