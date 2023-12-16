Uddhav Thackeray Spearheads Massive UBT Protest Against Adani's Involvement in Dharavi Project; Visuals Emerge

Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray at the Dharavi Bachao Morcha | X/Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) group workers and leaders held a protest march over the Dharavi redevelopment project on Saturday (December 16). Last week, UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had announced that his party workers, including him, would take out a morcha from Dharavi area to the Adani office on December 16.

Thackeray's demand

Thackeray raised the demand that Dharavi residents should get at least 400-500 sq ft homes in the newly redeveloped buildings compared to the 325 sq ft homes.

The UBT Sena group has alleged that the Ekanth Shinde led Maharashtra government was "bestowing" and "siding" with Adani group for the Dharavi redevelopment plan.

Adani Properties Ltd had got the lead rights for heading the Dharavi redevelopment project in July. The state housing department had issued a government resolution to the effect.

Earlier, too, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, the party with which the UBT is in alliance in Maharashtra, had said on Friday that the Eknath Shinde government was favouring the Gautam Adani group in the Dharavi redevelopment project.

BJP hits out at Thackeray

Hitting out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Dharavi morcha, BJP Mumbai unit president and MLA, Ashish Shelar, called it the "double standards" of UBT and claimed that the tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project was prepared during the Uddhav Thackeray government.

"The morcha of UBT Sena means they would derive the budget for Matoshreee-2, the new house they've built, from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Neither the people of Mumbai nor Dharavi support it. The conditions of the tender for the development of Dharavi and the tender itself were both prepared under the leadership of the Uddhav Thackeray government," said Ashish Shelar, reported ANI.