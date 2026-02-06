Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All Counters To Be Converted By 2028 | VIDEO

New technology-led baggage counters begin operations at Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 to speed up passenger departures | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 06: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has opened 14 hybrid self bag drop (SBD) counters at the airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) to strengthen departure processing through technology-led solutions. The airport plans to replace all 212 conventional check-in desks with a hybrid format in a phased manner by 2028.

The hybrid SBDs are aimed at minimising manual intervention and reducing passenger wait time by integrating check-in and baggage drop into a single processing flow.

The system also enables eligible passengers to complete baggage-related payment transactions at the same counter, streamlining processing and reducing reliance on separate airline desks.

Rising adoption of self-service facilities

The rollout follows a significant rise in the adoption of self-service baggage facilities at the airport. According to the airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd., autonomous SBD usage increased by 40 per cent, from 3.88 lakh passengers in 2024 to 5.60 lakh passengers in 2025.

The introduction of 14 hybrid SBD counters was undertaken under the first phase to transition all 212 existing check-in desks at T2 to a hybrid format by 2028. The initiative aims to optimise terminal space, increase baggage processing capacity and enhance flexibility in managing fluctuating passenger volumes across peak and off-peak periods.

Higher processing capacity

According to the airport operator, a single hybrid SBD counter can process approximately 100 to 120 passengers per hour in self-service mode, compared to 25 to 30 passengers per hour through conventional manual processing, resulting in a nearly four-fold increase in baggage handling capacity. This improvement supports faster baggage acceptance, smoother passenger movement and more efficient use of terminal infrastructure.

Each hybrid SBD counter is designed for operational flexibility and can be switched between manual and self-service modes through a simple mechanism, allowing airport and airline teams to balance personalised assistance with efficiency based on operational requirements.

Airlines onboard, DigiYatra integration

A CSMIA spokesperson said, “Baggage processing is a critical touchpoint in the departure journey. With rising passenger volumes, CSMIA is undertaking a phased transformation of its check-in and baggage drop infrastructure to enhance efficiency while retaining flexibility. Hybrid self bag drop counters allow us to scale capacity in line with demand, while continuing to support passengers who require assisted services.”

Currently, IndiGo and Air India have opted to deploy the hybrid SBD system at T2. International airlines including Lufthansa, Air France, Qatar, Swiss and KLM are using the existing autonomous SBD facility, with migration to the hybrid SBD platform underway.

The system can also be integrated with DigiYatra biometric technology, enabling enrolled passengers to use facial recognition for quicker processing and reduced manual document checks.

The airport has deployed trained SBD assistants across the terminal to guide first-time users and elderly travellers through the self-service process to support passengers during the transition.

