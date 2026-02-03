Mumbai Airport Incident: First Visuals Show Wing Ground Collision Between Air India And IndiGo Flights At CSMIA

ANI

Mumbai: An Air India and an IndiGo aircraft collided on the ground at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday. Both aircraft were carrying passengers at the time of the incident. Fortunately, all passengers are safe.

The collision took place between Air India flight AI 2732, which was pushing back for its departure to Coimbatore and IndiGo flight 6E 791, which was taxiing after arriving from Hyderabad. Subsequently, both aircraft returned to the bay for inspections, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

After the incident, both Air India and Indigo issued official statements. Air India said, "Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off."

"The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. The incident has been reported to the regulator," the airlines added.

"We confirm that the wingtip of one of our aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 3 February 2026 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated," IndiGO said in a statement.