Mumbai's air 'poor' for second consecutive day, AQI at 283; temperature at 21.31°C

Mumbai: The city and parts of Maharashtra may witness colder-than-normal temperatures from Monday, January 30. The temperature was expected to drop by three to four degrees.

The India Meterological Department forecast however stated that mainly sunny weather conditions are very likely to prevail over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

Concurrently, city's air quality remained in 'poor' category for second consecutive day on January 31.

'Poor' air quality

As of Tuesday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 283; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 283 and 153 respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 21.31°C.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see a partly cloudy sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C & 17°C, respectively.

The weather agency has forecasted that the temperature may dip and range between 27°C and 16°C in the next 48 hours.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 216 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 224 AQI Poor

Worli: 100 AQI Satisfactory

Sion: 164 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 309 AQI Very Poor

Navi Mumbai: 323 AQI Very Poor

