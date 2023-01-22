Mumbai Pollution Update: City cooler, air quality improves marginally | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

After over a week of ‘very poor’ air quality, Mumbai saw a slight improvement on Sunday with an AQI (air quality index) of 266, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has predicted further improvement in the next two days, bringing the range in the ‘moderate’ category. Experts said these fluctuations are expected as the temperature is low and winds are weak.

For over a week, the index remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 300-310. It has continued to deteriorate since it became cooler earlier this month.

Mumbai AQIs

On Sunday, the AQI in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was 339 (the worst), followed by Chembur (316). However, it was better in Andheri (266), Mazagaon (256), Malad (193), Colaba (211) and Borivali (169), though these figures, too, are either poor or just about moderate.

Meanwhile, the level of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in Mazgaon was in the ‘severe’ category at 475 on Friday. It dipped to 162, in the moderate category, on Sunday. It causes damage to the human respiratory tract and increases the severity of infections, including asthma.

On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees, with 42% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees and a maximum of 26 degrees, with 51% relative humidity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a temperature range of 19-30 degrees for the next two days.

Read Also Mumbai AQI: Eye problems rising due to bad air quality

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)