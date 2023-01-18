Mumbai beats Delhi's AQI: From cine celebs to politicians, India worries the air we are breathing

The temperature in Mumbai has dipped recording the season's lowest at 13.8°C on Sunday. With the mercury dip, the air quality in the maximum city was affected and it surpassed Delhi. The concerns over pollution and the air we are breathing have hit the minds of people, and Twitter is flooded with messages of people worrying about the AQI levels going worse. From cine celebs and politicians to commoners, the microblogging site is throwing light on the poor air quality that has left India stunned.

"Mumbai AQI beats Delhi AQI again in being very poor," tweeted Indian politician and Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi while questioning whether "anyone in the government is worried about the air we are breathing." She added, "Any steps being taken? Any emergency meeting called?"

"Reason for Delhi becoming a Gas Chamber is internal. AAP govt has done nothing about vehicular pollution, Industrial pollution, road and construction dust. All they do is blame others (sic)," tweeted BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind.

Meanwhile, the film industry also reacted over the concerning issue. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter and wrote, "Mumbai ke 20 degree mein hum Dilli ke 2 degree ki feeling le lete hain. Never imagined AQI ki feeling bhi sach mein same ho jaayegi. (We Mumbaikars feel the winter that Delhi goes through at 2 degree when our city is just on 20 degree. Never imagined AQI scenes are going to be similar too)."

Mumbai ke 20 degree mein hum Dilli ke 2 degree ki feeling le lete hain. Never imagined AQI ki feeling bhi sach mein same ho jaayegi. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 18, 2023

Dia Mirza tweeted, "While we work together to seek solutions to improve AQI, measures must be taken to protect vulnerable groups." She urged the BMC to take measures to put the AQI in place and stated that the city would help the team in adhering to the protocols they set and bringing back a better and breathable Mumbai.

No health advisories to schools in #Mumbai to avoid outdoor exposure. While we work together to seek solutions to improve AQI, measures must be taken to protect vulnerable groups. Children/Elderly especially. @mybmc please put protocols in place. We will help you. @Warriormomsin pic.twitter.com/pXrchpS5KI — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 17, 2023

Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha took a dig at Mumbai beating Delhi's AQI level and wrote, "Is this what being a Delhiite feels like?"

