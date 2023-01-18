Mumbai AQI: Eye problems rising due to bad air quality

Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: There has been a sudden rise in the number of people visiting the eye OPD at government and civic-run hospitals for eye irritation and dry eye disease which are linked to air pollution. A senior doctor said there has been a rise in various viral infections including respiratory issues, eye illnesses, asthma, allergic rhinitis and chronic inflammation of the airways due to poor air. However, for the last three to four days cases related to eye irritation have increased by 15-20 per cent.



“Usually we see 4-5 patients with eye illnesses or less in a week. But the number has now increased to 8-10 a day. People who travel daily for long distances are more exposed to air pollution. In such cases, we are witnessing a rise in cases of ocular surface irritation and dry eye disease,” said a senior doctor from a civic hospital.



Higher levels of air pollution in general can lead to eye conditions like conjunctivitis, eye irritation or dry eye. The effect of air pollution on the eyes can range from minimal symptoms to chronic discomfort and eye irritation. Common symptoms include itching, irritation, chronic discomfort and dry eye syndrome.



According to senior ophthalmologists, eye issues need to be treated immediately. Since people are constantly being exposed to smog, the pollutants find an easy way to settle between eye cavities and harm vision.



“It is also very important to consume adequate water as it washes away toxins and helps support tear formation in the eyes, which is an important function that protects against dry eye syndrome and gets rid of irritants that may lurk beneath your eyelids. Poor quality air contains harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and coarse dust particles which have led to more people complaining of red and watery eyes and various eye allergies,” said a doctor. Moreover, there have been instances when people have lost their vision due to eye allergies, which can occur due to air pollution.



Eye conditions caused by smog

Watery eyes

BurningDiscomfort

Sore eyes

Redness

Swelling

Itching

Dryness Allergies

