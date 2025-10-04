Maharashtra News: Karjat Police Recover Stolen Property Worth ₹10.98 Lakh, Return 41 Mobiles And ODT Machine To Citizens

Karjat Police return recovered stolen mobiles and ODT machine worth Rs 10.98 lakh to citizens during Service Fortnight initiative | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Karjat Police have recovered and handed back stolen and missing property worth Rs 10.98 lakh, including 41 mobile phones valued at Rs 9.98 lakh and an ODT machine worth Rs 1 lakh, to citizens during the Service Fortnight initiative.

Investigation Led to Accused Arrest

According to police, multiple complaints of missing mobile phones were lodged at Karjat Police Station, along with a theft case of an ODT machine registered on March 4.

Acting on the cases, a special investigation team used the CEIR portal to trace mobile phones across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, eventually recovering the devices.

The accused, identified as Chandrakant Madhav Ankade of Daithana in Nanded district, was arrested on August 21. During his police custody remand, the stolen ODT machine worth Rs 1 lakh was also recovered.

Police Praise Investigation Team

Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal lauded the efforts of the investigating team led by Inspector Sandeep Bhosale. "The team recovered valuables worth nearly Rs 11 lakh. Similar efforts will be continued," Dalal said.

