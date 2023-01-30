e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai's air quality worsened this winter season than last year: Report

Mumbai's air quality worsened this winter season than last year: Report

Mumbai has not seen 'satisfactory' air quality day since October 22 last year and that the city's lowest value of AQI was 117 on December 17, 2022, the report stated citing CBPC data.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai's air quality worsened this winter season than last year: Report | Salman Ansari/ FPJ
Follow us on

Mumbai: City's air pollution this winter season was significantly worse than that of the last season, stated a report. Citing data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the report stated that Mumbai since November 2022 had witnessed at least 36 days with 'poor' AQI which hinted at sharp uptick in the concentration of airborne pollutants.

A report in the Hindustan Times citing the data said that Mumbai has not seen 'satisfactory' air quality day since October 22 last year and that the city's lowest value of AQI was 117 on December 17, 2022.

Citing data, the report said that average daily measure of PM10 between January 10 to 17 last year was 118ug/m3 which increased to 177ug/m3 between same time this year. The average daily measure of PM2.5 shot up from 68ug/m3 last season to 108ug/m3 this year.

Read Also
Mumbai's air improves marginally, AQI at 256; temperature at 21.4°C
article-image

The report also quoted Gufran Beig, Project director at SAFAR, saying that current winter season in Mumbai is possibly the most polluted in the last four to five years. He said that the current pollution cycle is part of larger meterological phenomenon needing further study.

Beig said that the cold ocean temperature in Equatorial Pacific have prevailed for third consecutive year and is expected to become prominent in near future due to climate change which led to calm winds around the MMR and negligible dispersal of pollutants.

Read Also
Mumbai: Temperature to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius for next two days
article-image

He further added that it is likely that the increase is also because of emissions at source including vehicles and construction work apart from meterology. He added that the city used to see a reversal of wind directions at least three to four days but over the past few years this has been happening once a fortnight which has affected the ability of the city to clean its air.

Additionally, the winds have been blowing majorly from North India, the import of transboundary dust has also worsened situation in the city.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pune to Aurangabad travel time to be reduced to 2 hours once Mumbai-Delhi Expressway is ready, says...

Pune to Aurangabad travel time to be reduced to 2 hours once Mumbai-Delhi Expressway is ready, says...

Flight carrying Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis returns to Mumbai due to bad weather

Flight carrying Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis returns to Mumbai due to bad weather

Voting underway for five seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council

Voting underway for five seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council

Navi Mumbai: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena kick-starts development work started in Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena kick-starts development work started in Kalamboli

'BSS luring NCP corporators with Rs 1 crore': NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

'BSS luring NCP corporators with Rs 1 crore': NCP leader Jitendra Awhad