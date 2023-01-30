Mumbai's air improves marginally, AQI at 256; temperature at 21.4°C | Reynold/ FPJ

Mumbai: The city and parts of Maharashtra may witness colder-than-normal temperatures from today. The temperature is expected to drop by three to four degrees.

A cold wave or cold wave-like situation will be observed in Pune, Central Maharashtra as well.

The air quality of the city improved marginally after being in the 'very poor' category over the weekend.

'Poor' air quality

As of Monday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 256; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 256 and 134 respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 21.4°C.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see partly clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C & 19°C, respectively.

The weather agency has forecasted that the temperature may dip and range between 29°C and 18°C in the next 48 hours.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 200 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 96 AQI Satisfactory

Sion: 115 AQI Moderate

Worli: 86 AQI Satisfactory

Bhandup: 132 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 324 AQI Very Poor

