Mumbai: Temperature to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius for next two days | Representative Image

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to drop 3-4 degrees Celsius over the next two days, following rainfall in Jalgaon and some areas bordering the state. This comes against the backdrop of temperatures in the city this week ranging from 22 to 35 degree Celsius.

The rainfall, which was caused by a western disturbance, led to dense clouds hovering over the city on Sunday and also to Mumbaikars enjoying a cool evening breeze.

The air quality of the city also witnessed slight improvement because of the high-speed winds that were a fallout of the western disturbance.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted a temperature range between 15 °C to 30 °C for the next two days. However, according to the IMD, the drop in temperature that Mumbai may experience in the next two days may be the last temperature drop for this year’s winter.

“The city saw cloudy skies with less sunlight on Sunday because of the western disturbance that caused rainfall in certain parts of the state and some places in Gujarat. The city may experience a temperature drop because of this. However, as this weather system passes, the temperature of the city will spring back to normal,” said IMD Colaba official Sushma Nair.

On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 22.2 °C and a maximum of 30 °C, with 86% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 21.2 °C and a maximum of 29 °C, with 90% relative humidity.

The air quality of the city also witnessed a slight improvement with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining below the 300 mark. The city has remained in the ‘very poor’ category (above 300) for a week but the AQI on Sunday was 256.

“The western disturbance also carries high speed winds with it, similar to what we experience during the monsoon. This may have helped carry away some pollutants and improve air quality,” the IMD official said.

