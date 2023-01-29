Mumbai to get colder from tomorrow; city's AQI remains 'very poor' | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai along with parts of Maharashtra may witness colder-than-normal temperatures from tomorrow, January 30.

A cold wave or cold wave-like situation will be observed in Pune, Central Maharashtra. In Mumbai as well, the temperature will drop below the average minimum.

The IMD said a western disturbance is expected after January 27 in the state due to which the daytime temperature may fall partially.

As per weather reports, a significant fall in temperature will be recorded from January 30 onwards in some areas of Maharashtra.

'Very poor' air quality

As of Friday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'very poor' at 325.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 325 and 179respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 23.6°C.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see partly clear sky today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C & 19°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 319 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 309 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 180 AQI Moderate

Chembur: 359 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 215 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 362 AQI Very Poor

