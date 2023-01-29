Mumbai: Traffic to be hit in Dadar today amid Sakal Hindu Samaj Morcha; check diversions here

Image for representation | File photo

Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification stating that vehicular movement around Dadar will be affected on Sunday due to a morcha that is being organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

"Ahead of a public procession organised on 29th January, between 9:00am to 2:00pm, from Shivaji Park to Maharashtra Rajya Kamgar Kalyan Mandal, Dadar (West), certain traffic regulations have been put in place to avoid any inconvenience or danger to the public," the police said.

The morcha will proceed from Raja Bade Chowk to Gadkari Chowk- Gokhale Road- Portuguese Church junction- Jakhadevi Chowk- Gopinath Chavan Chowk-Left turn- and proceed through Kakasaheb Gadgil Road- under the bridge of Senapati Bapat Road-South bound and towards Maharashtra Kamgar Kalyan Mandal ground.

As per the notification, the traffic regulation and control shall be done manually on following roads and the route of morcha on Sunday between 09.00 am to 2.00 am

1- N.C. Kelkar road upto Ram Ganesh Gadkari Chowk.

2- Road connected to N.C. Kelkar road i.e. M.B. Raut Road and Keluskar Road.

3- Gokhale Road from Ram Ganesh Gadkari Chowk(Sena Bhavan) to Gopinath

Chowk.

4- S.K.Bole Road from Hanuman Temple circle towards Portuguese Church.

5- Bhavani Shankar Road from HanumanTemple Circle through Kabutar Khana towards Gopinath Chowk.

The police issued a list of alternate routes for vehicular traffic during the morcha;

1- Vehicular Traffic on Keluskar Road and M.B. Raut Road shall use Swantraveer Savarkar Road in order to go towards South Mumbai and western suburbs.

2- Vehicular traffic from Kotwal Garden through Gokhale Road towards South Mumbai shall proceed from Kotwal Garden to Gadkari Chowk- Right turn to LJ. Road- Left turn from Raja Bade Chowk- Swantraveer Savarkar Road and towards South Mumbai.

3- Vehicular traffic from LJ Road going towards South Mumbai by using Gokhale road shall take a right turn at the Shobha Hotel junction and proceed through Swantraveer Savarkar Road.

4- Vehicular traffic from Dadar TT through Tilak bridge proceeds towards South Mumbai by using N.C. Kelkar Road shall use Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

5- Vehicular Traffic from South Mumbai towards eastern suburbs proceeds by taking a right turn from Siddhivinayak Junction and through S.K. Bole road towards Hanuman Temple circle shall use Swantraveer Savarkar Road- right turn at Yes Bank Junction- right turn on LJ Road from Raja Bade Chowk- left turn at Gadkari Chowk and from Kotwal Garden shall proceed through Tilak Bridge.

The police said that there be no parking on some roads due to the morcha.

There will be no parking will be on the following roads;

1. N.C. Kelkar Road up to Ram Ganesh Gadkari Chowk (Sena Bhavan)

2. Gokhale Road from Ram Ganesh Gadkari Chowk (Sena Bhavan) to Gopinath Chavan Chowk.

3. Kakasaheb Gadgil Road from Gopinath Chavan Chowk to Senapati Bapat Road.

