Attention Mumbaikars! Water cuts in parts of city from January 29th to February 4th | Representative Image

Parts of Mumbai will have water cuts from 29th January to 4th February 2023 due to maintenance work in Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex.

The civic body has asked all the citizens and other connection holders are requested to store water in advance and use it judiciously.

Water supply to the major part of Mumbai is made available from Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex.

BMC's Hydraulic engineering department has proposed to make a few changes. The proposed arrangement is necessary for ensuring inflow to WTP in the event of burst/leakages on the old transmission system.

During this programme, a few more works such as valve fixing and leakage arresting works etc. will also be taken up.

To carry out the works, the plant will have to be put out of service for about 24 hours and water supply in Mumbai will be affected from 29th January to 4th February 2023 as under:

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)