Mumbai: LPG cylinders stolen by caretaker of Bhayandar crematorioum for domestic use, running Chinese stall

Crematorium near Bhola Nagar in Bhayandar (West). | Suresh Golani

Fence Eating the Crops- may be just an adage, but it aptly defines this situation in which three people including the caretaker of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)-fuelled pyre of a crematorium in Bhayandar have been accused of stealing cylinders from the operating apparatus.

Civic body was getting high bills for LPG at crematorium

According to officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), they were getting higher than expected bills from the gas agency which was appointed to provide cylinders to the crematorium near Bhola Nagar in Bhayandar (West). This was in sharp contrast to the estimated usage as compared to the number of cremations on the LPG-powered pyre. While 24 gas cylinders together supply fuel for cremation, the gas consumed is a little more than one cylinder per body.

The LPG-fueled pyre at crematorium in Bhayandar (West). | Suresh Golani

Engineer spots cylinders being stolen

Sensing something fishy, city engineer- Deepak Khambit deputed a team led by junior engineer- Prashant Jankar to keep a watch on the activities at the crematorium. After a few days, Jankar spotted two people taking away two cylinders from the crematorium in an auto-rickshaw. Investigation ascertained the identity of the duo as-Rahul Khule and Miraj Aali. Rahul turned out to be the son of Baban Khule who was assigned as caretaker of the LPG-powered pyre by the contractual firm-Shekhar Electric Company which had been hired by the MBMC.

Accused booked for criminal breach of trust

Baban Khule was authorised to accept deliveries of the gas cylinders from the agency. However, the cylinders were apparently used for domestic use and also for cooking food at a Chinese stall in Bhayandar which was run by the accused. Based on the complaint filed by Jankar, an offence under section 406 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust against the trio at the Bhayandar police station. Further investigations were underway.