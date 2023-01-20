Navi Mumbai: Cold-wave causes rise in vegetable prices by 15 to 20 per cent; check current prices

Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

The supply of green vegetables has dropped in the last week following a cold wave in vegetable-growing areas. According to traders, there is a slight rise in vegetable prices due to a dip in supply. The situation will improve in a week or fortnight.

Dip in temperatures in Maharashtra, Gujarat

The vegetable market at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi receives vegetables from various places. In the last week, there was a dip in temperature across many states in the country including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“There is around a 20 percent drop on arrival that leads to little price rise,” said a trader from APMC Vashi. He added that there have been reports of ground frost in a few places, farmers could not pluck vegetables and supply hit.

Rise in prices of vegetables

Cauliflower which used to cost just ₹ 8 to 10 per kg in the wholesale has crossed ₹ 16 per kg mark. The retail price of cauliflower has crossed ₹ 40 per kg. Similarly, brinjal was available at ₹ 40 per kg and has reached upto ₹ 60 to ₹ 80 per kg.

Leafy vegetables like spinach have again reached ₹ 15 per bunch which was available at ₹ 7 per bunch.

On January 20, the total arrival of trucks and tempos loaded with vegetables at APMC was 465 which was 550 a week before. “Around 20 percent dip in a week leads to price rise,” said an administrative official from APMC Vashi.

Vegetable prices comparison

