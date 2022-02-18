Mumbaikars will be able to reach Shirdi just around 1 hour 10 minutes in near future

If all goes according to the plan, Mumbaikars will be able to reach Shirdi in just around one hour 10 minutes in near future. Currently, the Mumbai-Shirdi super-fast train takes 6 hours 5 minutes to cover the distance of both cities.

According to sources, a detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train is almost ready, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Railways in the last week of February or 1st week of March.

As per DPR, ( yet to be submitted to the railway ministry) proposed Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train will start from BKC, and go to Thane on the under-construction route of Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train. From Thane it will run via Shahpur, Ghoti, Igatpuri to Nasik. After that it will connect Shirdi, then along with under Samruddhi Highway project, this proposed corridor will connect the orange city.

For the construction of this around 750 km long Mumbai- Nagpur bullet train corridor, the railway will need around Rs. 1.5 lakh crore, which will likely have around a dozen of stations.

Asked about the proposed speed, sources said, the maximum permissible speed of this route will be around 350 kmph. Proposed high-speed trains will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai (BKC) and the proposed bullet train station of Nagpur in just 3 hours 30 minutes. Currently, it takes around 11 to 12 hours by existing mail express trains.

Much like Mumbai’s famously fast and slow locals, the proposed bullet train route will also have two types of services. According to DPR, slow bullet train services will halt at all stations. It will take around 4 hours 15 minutes, however, express services of this proposed route will halt at only major stations and will cover the distance of Mumbai Shirdi in just around one hour 10 minutes.

According to Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve the detailed project report (DPR) of the high-speed rail corridor of Nagpur Mumbai is in advanced stage and will be completed shortly.

Asked about land acquisition, an official said we have the advantage of already having around 70 per cent of land in our possession. We just need to acquire 30 per cent of land from private parties.

Asked about the completion date of this project officials of Danve's team said "we are hoping to start the work by 2024. Once works will start we will try to complete it in 7 years."

