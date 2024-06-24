Mumbaikars To Observe The Year's Only Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi Today, Siddhivinayak Temple Carries Out Special Preparations | FPJ

The Maharashtrian community will celebrate the only Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi today by observing fast and worshipping Lord Ganesha. As the tradition includes people walking to the Siddhivinayak temple from different parts of the city and nearby areas, the temple management has carried out various preparations for the festival.

Observed as a ritual to remove obstacles from one’s life, Sankashti Chaturthi is widely celebrated by the Maharashtrian communities. While Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the fourth day of the dark fortnight in lunar calendar, Angaraki Sankashti is celebrated when the Sankashti Chaturthi happens to fall on a Tuesday, being considered as highly auspicious.

“Angaraki Sankashti has a special significance among Ganesha followers. People observe day long fast on this day which is broken only after they can get a sight of the moon. On this day, 21 pieces of durva grass and 21 pieces of modak are offered to the god. Since this is the only Angaraki Sankashti falling in this year and therefore it is supposed to be very special, said astrologer D K Soman.

The Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi that will be observed on Tuesday, will be the only Angaraki Sankashti this year. In the year 2025 also, there will be only one Angaraki Sankashti observed while 2026 will see 3 Angaraki Sankashti. According to astrologers, the time for moon rise on Tuesday will be at 10.26 pm after which people can break their fast.

According to the ritual on every Angaraki Sankashti, many people will walk to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. The temple management has also carried out preparations to provide ease to the devotees which are supposed to be reaching the temple after midnight.

The temple management will provide live broadcasting of the rituals carried out in the temple through Siddhivinayak application as well as an LED screen put up in the premises of the temple. There will be different queues for women, mukh darshan and a special line. A special pandal has been set up in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj garden near the queues for men and women.

Teams from fire safety department and medical departments will remain standby for the devotees, while 8 mobile toilets will also be allocated. The devotees can park their vehicles in the Crown Mill Compound which will be able to accommodate around 500 vehicles.

From the midnight of Tuesday to the midnight of Wednesday, the devotees can also avail free bus facility from Dadar to Ravindra Natya Mandir road.

Traffic Restrictions Imposed By Mumbai Police In View Of Angaraki Sankashti

The roads where traffic will be affected are - S. Veer Savarkar Road, S.K Bole Road, Gokhale Road (south and north bound), Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Road and Appasaheb Marathe Marg. All vehicles will be prohibited in the above roads, except S.K Bole Road where vehicles will be allowed to ply from Siddhivinayak Junction only.