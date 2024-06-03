Divya Khossla Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Savi's Release

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 03, 2024
Divya Khossla was recently seen in Abhinay Deo's Savi, which was released on 31 May 2024.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
After the film's release in theatres, Divya Khossla was seen arriving at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.
Divya Khossla was seen dressed in a white ethnic suit as she seeked blessings at the temple.
Divya Khossla opted for a subtle makeup and was even seen posing with fans outside the temple in Mumbai.
Savi also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in the lead.
Savi is a remake of 2008 french film Pour Elle, which is set in Liverpool, London.
Divya Khossla's film has minted Rs 7.56 crores in three days.
