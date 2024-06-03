Varun Dhawan Spotted Outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital Ahead of Baby's Birth

By: Sachin T | June 03, 2024

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital amid wife Natasha Dalal's pregnancy

On June 3, the actor was seen leaving the hospital and stepping inside his car

He carried an orange bag and a bottle of water with him

Varun's appearance outside the hospital has led to speculations about Natasha's delivery

Soon after his pictures were surfaced on social media, netizens were convinced that Varun and Natasha have welcomed their first child

Varun and Natasha have not announced anything officially yet

In February 2024, the couple had shared a monochrome picture on Instagram to announce pregnancy. "We are pregnant ✨Need all your blessings and love," they captioned the post

The actor had tied the knot with Natasha on January 24 in Alibaug in the presence of their close friends and family members

