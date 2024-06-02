Vedang Raina Style File: Decoding The Archies Star's Fashion On His Birthday

By: Rahul M | June 02, 2024
Bollywood actor Vedang Raina turned 24 on June 2, 2024. On his birthday, lets decode his fashion.
All images from Vedang Raina's Instagram
The star never disappoints us with his red-carpet fashion in a versatile black suit.
Looking at his attire, we can all agree that he loves black. The actor often opts for an all-black look for the events.
Apart from his sophisticated and stylish looks, the Archies actor likes to wear colourful jackets to enhance his minimal fit.
He also likes to wear ethnic attire during the festive season to embrace traditional fashion.
Away from glitz and glam, he loves to style himself in minimal fashion with printed and striped shirts.
The actor is popular for his debut role, Reggie Mantle, in the 2023 movie 'The Archies'.
