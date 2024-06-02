Butter Yellow Is The New 'IT' Colour This Summer: Here's How You Can Add It To Your Wardrobe

Butter yellow ensembles at the runway show | Instagram

By now, you must have come across the 'IT' colour for this summer that has been dominating the 2024 fashion trend with a storm. Say hello to the colour of the season -- Butter Yellow! This pastel shade is in between the hues of canary and beige. The soft and silky side of the yellow palette is steadily gaining popularity, making outstanding appearances on the runways of reputable fashion houses like Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Bally, Proenza Schouler and many others.

As we look forward to sunnier days, it's evident that butter yellow is not just a phase but a dominating shade to stay in the 2024 fashion game. The colour has been influenced and embraced by top-notch fashion designers and stylists. Not only that but online searches for 'butter yellow' increased by 98 per cent over the past month, reflecting its popularity and demand in the market.

What makes butter yellow the 'IT' colour for summer?

Yellow has always been the colour of summer, but this subtle and muted shade of butter yellow seamlessly upgrades your fashion while giving the look a minimalistic aesthetic. Not many of us like bright and pop colours like yellow, but the buttery shade is versatile and ideal for fashion risk-takers to blend with the trend. Muted yellow is much more easier to style and play around with during summer. It's the perfect hue for your brunch, beachy dates and outing days, giving some fresh and high-end fashion goals.

Ways to add butter yellow trend to your wardrobe

Butter Yellow Dress

Compared to bright yellows, butter-yellow dresses are more versatile and ideal for many occasions. You can easily achieve a minimal aesthetic with low effort with this colour. From short dresses to long ones, these can be your saviour for special events. And the best part is that you can style any shoes and bags with this shade of dress.

Butter Yellow Pants

The one piece of clothing you need in your wardrobe is a pair of butter yellow pants. Ditch your boring blue and black pants and upgrade your style with a pop of yellow hue. This staple item can be styled with any top and will look fashionable on the sunny streets.

Butter Yellow Skirt

How can we not add skirts for summer? All the fashion girlies love the butter yellow skirt, and you need one in your closet too. You can play around with styling and give your personal touch to the attire for the hot season.

Butter Yellow Top

Be it a top, shirt, or even a jacket, this subtle hue is a versatile colour that looks good in every possible way. From runway to real life, butter yellow fashion is here to enhance your summer look.

Butter Yellow Accessories

To win the colour of the season trend, you can incorporate butter yellow bags, shoes, glasses or even butter yellow summer nails. These accessories will not only elevate your look but also make you stand out in any setting.