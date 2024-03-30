Must-Have Summer Fashion Essentials: Top Trendy Summer Fits To Incorporate By Your Favorite Fashion Influencer

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 30, 2024
Summer is incomplete without floral prints, and some floral maxi skirts are best to style with various outfits this summer season. You can style maxi skirts with tank tops, bralettes, tops, and much more.
Unnati Malharkar/Instagram
You need a comfortable yet stylish summer set for your outing day. A white dress or two-piece should be in your wardrobe for summer.
Aashna Hegde/Instagram
You can add pop-up color to your summer fashion with some color-matching sets. Yellow is the color for summer, and this two-piece is styled perfectly by Komal Pandey, so you can recreate it too.
Komal Pandey/Instagram
Summer is not complete without dresses, add some floral and comfortable dresses to your closet for summer days.
Aashna Shroff/Instagram
You need to have a basic white tank top or white T-shirt to survive the hot days. You can style them with shorts, jeans, skirts, and much more.
Barkha Singh/Instagram
Knit tops are best to wear over your bikinis or while going to the beach. It is one of the best layering pieces you can style with your outfit this summer.
Unnati Malharkar/Instagram
Shorts are a must-have during summer. It will keep you comfortable and stylish on the hot days. You can style shorts with any basic tee, tank top, or jacket.
Aashna Hegde/ Instagram
Include some colorful bodycon short dresses to stay stylish and trendy in the fashion world during summer.
Megha Kaur/Instagram