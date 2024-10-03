Mumbaikars Gear Up For Navratri Festivities As Top Musicians And Bands Set To Enhance Garba Celebrations

People shopping for Navratri festivities | Vijay Gohil

As the festival of Navratri starts from today, Mumbaikars have started preparations for one of the most auspicious Indian festivals with devotion along with dance. panning a period of nine nights, the annual festival of Navratri, which literally means nine nights, is celebrated by Hindus in honour of Goddess Durga.

The Ashvini Navratri celebrated during the Hindu month of Ashvin that falls around September or October is considered to be the most important out of the two Navratri's observed by the community. This year the Ashwin Navratri starts from today and will continue till October 12 with celebrations including worshipping the goddess through Gujarati folk dance garba.

With a large number of Gujarati population living in Mumbai, the festival has been one of the most awaited festivals in Mumbai as Mumbaikars wait throughout the year to perform garba at various garba celebrations organised across the city. This year, Mumbai will witness a vibrant Navratri celebration with some of the most famous bands and celebrity musicians ready to groove the city on their musical notes.

Navratri Utsav With Falguni Pathak 2024

Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali (W)

A name synonymous with Navratri, Falguni Pathak is regarded as the queen of garba and has been performing in Mumbai for many years. Showglits Events and Entertainment has organised Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak 2024 which will host the biggest Navratri playground, mega stage and sound and provide a thrilling experience of dancing into the tunes of the queen of Garba Falguni Pathak and Ta Thaiya band.

“All dandiya lovers will be able to experience a new sound system this year, which will be introduced in India for the first time. There is 16,000 sq ft of area for the players and it will be a different pleasure for all the players,” said a member of the organising committee.

Rangilo Re Navratri 2024

Nesco Centre, Goregaon

Mumbaikars will feel the festive spirit at Nesco Centre which will host Mumbai’s largest indoor garba celebrations with singer Parthiv Gohil and Mansi Parekh Gohil. This year’s garba celebration will be Gohi’s sixth edition of Rangilo Re being organised in Nesco Centre.

Singer Parthiv Gohil said, “I visited Nesco’s hall number 4 when it was newly and I met Nesco’s owner, who suggested that we should do something together. Being a Gujarati, I couldn’t think of anything else but Navratri and Raas Garba. We named it Rangilo Re and this is the sixth year of our journey. This is a turning point in my life as I had never done something like this. I have got so much love, appreciation and recognition for the biggest dance festival of the world.”

Raas Rang Thane 2024

Octroi Ground, Kopri, Thane

Auspicious beginning will be followed by festive fervour and devotion as CREDAI MCHI Thane, an association of developers, has come up with Thane’s biggest Navratri celebration. Under the guidance of chief minister Eknath Shinde, Raas Rang will feature the melodious trio of Bollywood Dhol Kings Hanif, Aslam and Umesh Barot with soulful singers Dravita Choksi Oberoi, Firoz Ladka, Heli Majmudar and Rupali Kashyap.

Jitendra Mehta, president of the association, said, “We expect to have over 12,000 visitors and revellers for the nine nights of celebrations and fervour. The venue will have a wooden platform for revellers covering one lakh square feet area under CCTV coverage, over 200 security bouncers and a doctor for any contingencies.”