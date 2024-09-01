Mumbai: WR’s Staff Saves Life Of Unconscious Passenger Using AED At Marine Lines Station

Left To Right: Station Superintendent of Marine Lines Pradeep Vishawas, AED | FPJ/ Kamal Mishra

In a heroic act, Pradip Biswas, the Station Superintendent of Marine Lines, saved the life of an unconscious passenger on Tuesday using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). The incident occurred when the passenger suddenly collapsed on the platform, drawing the attention of nearby staff and commuters.

"Biswas, who was on duty at the time, quickly responded to the emergency. Recognizing the severity of the situation, he immediately called for the station's AED and administered emergency aid to the passenger. His swift and decisive action was instrumental in reviving the passenger before paramedics arrived on the scene" said on official of WR.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 29th August, 2024, the on-duty Station Superintendent of Marine Lines, Pradip Biswas received a message at around 2:55 pm that a passenger was lying unconscious at Platform No. 2/3. Biswas rushed to the site and took him to the Emergency Medical Room (EMR) of the station for medical assistance. He immediately applied Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) through the Automated External Defibrillator with the help of others present. After around 15 minutes, the passenger regained consciousness and thereafter, he was sent to GT hospital by 108 Ambulance. Later, he was transferred to Reliance Hospital for further medical treatment. The patient, Subhash Joshi, aged 41 years is a resident of Manvelpada, Virar (E).

"The passenger was unresponsive and showed no signs of a pulse. It was a critical moment," said an official. "Thanks to the AED, we were able to restore a heartbeat and stabilize the individual before further medical assistance could be provided." further read official.

Western Railway has praised Biswas for his prompt and life-saving intervention, emphasizing the importance of having AEDs readily available at railway stations. The passenger was later transported to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

These Automated External Defibrillator machines recently provided at 20 stations on the suburban section of Western Railways Mumbai division, namely Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Boisar and Vapi stations