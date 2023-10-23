Mumbai: WR Suspends 4 Maintenance Staff, Forms Committee to Probe Incident After 3 Local Train Coaches Decouple At Marine Lines

X

In a decisive response to a recent uncoupling incident near Marine Lines station, Western Railway has taken significant steps to address the situation and ensure passenger safety. On Sunday morning, a Borivali-bound slow train experienced an uncoupling event, with three coaches detaching from the rest of the train. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in this incident.

In response, Western Railway has suspended four maintenance staff members, including one senior section engineer and three technicians who were responsible for the maintenance of the affected local train.

Additionally, the railway authority has established a high-level committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. "The primary goal of this committee is to determine the exact cause of the uncoupling event and propose effective measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future"

Sources close to the matter have suggested that the uncoupling event was likely a result of a malfunction in the coupler, the crucial device responsible for connecting the train's coaches.

"Western Railway is committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of its services and is taking this incident seriously, with a focus on preventing any future occurrences of this nature" said a senior officer of WR adding that, Western Railway remains dedicated to providing a secure and efficient travel experience for its passengers.