 Mumbai: WR Suspends 4 Maintenance Staff, Forms Committee to Probe Incident After 3 Local Train Coaches Decouple At Marine Lines
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: WR Suspends 4 Maintenance Staff, Forms Committee to Probe Incident After 3 Local Train Coaches Decouple At Marine Lines

Mumbai: WR Suspends 4 Maintenance Staff, Forms Committee to Probe Incident After 3 Local Train Coaches Decouple At Marine Lines

On Sunday morning, a Borivali-bound slow train experienced an uncoupling event, with three coaches detaching from the rest of the train. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in this incident.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
X

In a decisive response to a recent uncoupling incident near Marine Lines station, Western Railway has taken significant steps to address the situation and ensure passenger safety. On Sunday morning, a Borivali-bound slow train experienced an uncoupling event, with three coaches detaching from the rest of the train. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in this incident.

In response, Western Railway has suspended four maintenance staff members, including one senior section engineer and three technicians who were responsible for the maintenance of the affected local train.

Additionally, the railway authority has established a high-level committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. "The primary goal of this committee is to determine the exact cause of the uncoupling event and propose effective measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future"

Sources close to the matter have suggested that the uncoupling event was likely a result of a malfunction in the coupler, the crucial device responsible for connecting the train's coaches.

"Western Railway is committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of its services and is taking this incident seriously, with a focus on preventing any future occurrences of this nature" said a senior officer of WR adding that, Western Railway remains dedicated to providing a secure and efficient travel experience for its passengers.

Read Also
Western Railway Fast-Tracks 6th Line Project to Enhance Mumbai's Suburban Rail Services
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Property Registrations Surge To 1.01 Lakh In 2023, Experts Predict 5% Annual Growth

Mumbai Property Registrations Surge To 1.01 Lakh In 2023, Experts Predict 5% Annual Growth

Navi Mumbai: Surge In Dandiya Venues Lead To Low Turnout At City's Navratri Celebrations

Navi Mumbai: Surge In Dandiya Venues Lead To Low Turnout At City's Navratri Celebrations

Mumbai News: Sanjay Raut Accuses Govt Of Deviating Maratha Quota Agitation With Help Of Wealthy...

Mumbai News: Sanjay Raut Accuses Govt Of Deviating Maratha Quota Agitation With Help Of Wealthy...

Mumbai: AAP Demands BJP MLA's Resignation After Video Of Tribal Woman Running Naked On Road In Beed...

Mumbai: AAP Demands BJP MLA's Resignation After Video Of Tribal Woman Running Naked On Road In Beed...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Directs Structural Audit For 30-Year-Old Buildings

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Directs Structural Audit For 30-Year-Old Buildings