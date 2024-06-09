 Mumbai: WR Vigilant Squad Nabs Two For Carrying Illicit Liquor From Vivek Express
At the time of questioning, the two bootleggers disclosed that they both were the carriers and carrying these bottles to supply in Hotels at Surat.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway’s Vigilance Team along with the two bootleggers caught with illicit liquor in train. |

Western Railways' Vigilance department nabbed two men carrying illicit liquor from Train no.19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express. 

article-image

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, based on a follow up since past one month, the diligent Vigilance Team of WR carried out a secret operation o¬n 8th June, 2024 and nabbed two men with illicit liquor from Sleeper coach (S/3) of Train No.19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express, who were engaged in bootlegging. At the time of questioning, the men disclosed that they both were the carriers and carrying these bottles to supply in Hotels at Surat.

article-image

Thakur further informed that total 260 bottles valued at around Rs. 46,500/- have been recovered from them. Thereafter, they were handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), Surat along with the liquor bottles, for further necessary legal action as per the extant rules in Gujarat, which is a dry state and carrying/selling/possession of liquor is prohibited.

