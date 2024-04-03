Gujarat Govt Announces ₹1 Lakh Cash Reward Leading To Arrest Of Bootleggers

Gujarat Cracks Down On Bootleggers: Up To ₹1 Lakh Cash Reward Announced | Representational Image

In a significant move to curb bootlegging activities in the state, the Gujarat Home Department has announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of wanted bootleggers. The highest reward of ₹1 lakh has been placed on Anil alias Padya Jagdishprasad Jat and Ashish alias Ashu Rameshchandra Agarwal—hailing from Rajasthan, who are suspected to be key players in supplying illicit liquor across the Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

Previously, the reward money for such information stood at ₹20,000. This substantial increase reflects the authorities' determination to dismantle bootlegging networks operating in the state.

The announcement applies to a total of 10 wanted bootleggers, with varying reward amounts ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh. The Home Department has released the names of these individuals, urging the public to come forward with any credible information regarding their whereabouts. Majority of these bootleggers are hailing from Rajasthan state, while a lone bootlegger is from Banaskantha in Gujarat.

This initiative targets individuals from neighboring states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, who are allegedly involved in smuggling liquor into Gujarat. The authorities believe that dismantling these cross-border networks is crucial in effectively tackling bootlegging within the state.

The cash rewards will be awarded to anyone who provides actionable information leading to the arrest of these wanted bootleggers. The Gujarat State Monitoring Cell is designated as the point of contact for sharing such information.

This crackdown on bootlegging demonstrates the Gujarat government's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. By incentivizing information sharing and actively pursuing these wanted individuals, the authorities hope to significantly disrupt illicit liquor operations within the state.