 Mumbai: WR Commences 6th Line Work Between Goregaon & Kandivali, Commissions New 'Down Slow Local Line' At Malad Station
According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this work was completed in a 10-hour block involving Engineering, Signal & Telecommunication (S&T), and Electrical department activities.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
WR Commences 6th Line Work Between Goregaon & Kandivali, Commissions New 'Down Slow Local Line' At Malad Station | FPJ/ Kamal Mishra

Western Railway has successfully commenced work on laying a 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, implementing a series of Mega Blocks to facilitate the cutting and connecting of existing lines. A major milestone in this project was achieved during the night of August 31 and September 1, 2024, with the commissioning of a new 1.4 km 'Down Slow Local Line' at Malad station.

According to  Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this work was completed in a 10-hour block involving Engineering, Signal & Telecommunication (S&T), and Electrical department activities. 

Approximately 400 labourers were tirelessly involved in this work. Heavy Machineries deployed included 5 JCBs, 1 porcelain machine, 2 tamping machines, 2 tower wagons and 3 ballast hoppers. The work was completed successfully within the planned time. All safety protocols were strictly adhered to, ensuring a smooth transition and allowing passengers to use the new track. 

Additionally, platform nomenclature at Malad station has been updated to accommodate the new infrastructure changes. Platform No. 1 has been relocated to the right side for trains arriving from Churchgate. This change will now allow passengers to board trains in either direction from the same platform, improving convenience and efficiency.

Vineet further informed that the line has been commissioned after obtaining minor sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and a joint inspection by the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) committee formed for this work.

Western Railway has set an ambitious target to complete the 6th line work up to Borivali by the end of this year. "Once this new line is operational, long-distance trains running between Khar Road and Borivali will be shifted to the new corridor. This strategic move is expected to significantly reduce congestion on the existing fast corridor, thereby improving the efficiency and punctuality of both local and long-distance train services" said an official.

