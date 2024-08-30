Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details | Representational Image

In view of the huge demand for special trains, Railways have decided to extend the services of following Special Trains for 40 additional trips to clear the extra rush of passengers:

LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj Weekly Special (20 trips)

04116 LTT-Subedarganj weekly special extended to run every Friday from 27.09.2024 to 29.11.2024 (10 trips)

04115 Subedarganj-LTT weekly special extended to run every Thursday from 26.09.2024 to 28.11.2024 (10 trips)

Composition: 6 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car (22 LHB coaches)

There will be no change in days of run, timings and halts.

LTT Mumbai-Kanpur Weekly Special (20 trips)

04152 LTT -Kanpur weekly special extended to run every Saturday from 28.09.2024 to 30.11.2024 (10 trips)

04151 Kanpur-LTT weekly special extended to run every Friday from 27.09.2024 to 29.11.2024 (10 trips)

There will be no change in days of run, timings, composition and halts for this train.

Reservation: Bookings for extended trips of special Train Nos. 04116 & 04152 on special charges will open on 02.09.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.